Plaza makeover: UrbanLab KC to present pedestrian walkway plan

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Shopping at the Country Club Plaza could soon look a bit different.

UrbanLab KC and Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas are presenting a plan to repurpose the area. The meeting will be from 5:15 - 6:15 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28.

UrbanLab KC will present its plan to pedestrianize the spaces, making them more accessible and easier to walk on.

Join UrbanLab KC and @QuintonLucasKC on Monday, August 28th as we engage in conversation around pedestrianizing the Country Club Plaza. This presentation and forum will be open to the public and free to attend. See flyer for more information. pic.twitter.com/KOVx73mx2o — UrbanLab KC (@urbanlab_kc) August 23, 2023

The forum is open to the public and free to attend. The idea would transform Nichols Road [the middle street that runs through the Plaza] and make it strictly for people only.

“So, in exchange for pedestrianized a street, having more opportunities for commerce for eating or drinking or sitting around and being there with your family, and as a dad of young kids, I like a place where my kid could run around without fear of cars,” Lucas said.

The surrounding roads, like Ward Parkway and 47th Street, would remain drivable. This way, people still have driving access to all the parking garages.

“It would definitely take away from the available parking spaces, so maybe adding additional parking garages would be ideal,” said Plaza visitor Jessica Lockhart.

The project is still in the planning phase, and there is no timeline for its completion.

