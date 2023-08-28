Aging & Style
New penalties in effect for operating or holding devices while driving in Missouri

MSHP headquarters.
MSHP headquarters.
By Alex Love
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Before you head out on your next drive in Missouri, keep your phone and other devices out of your hand or it could lead to you getting pulled over.

A new state law is now in effect that prohibits drivers from using any electronic devices while driving, especially if it leads them to being distracted and committing more traffic violations.

Drivers will have over a year to adjust their habits before police issue fines.

It’s called the Siddens Bening Hands Free Law, people like Mitch Atwood of Kansas City feels it’s necessary as he looks back on close calls he’s had with drivers who almost hit him while on the phone.

“Driving I-70 towards St. Louis, there was this one time this guy was on his phone, and he would slow, down speed up, his speed was always variable and then he would creep into your lane and back over,” Atwood claimed.

Fines for this law won’t kick in until Jan. 1, 2025. First-time offenders will have to pay $150. But to be pulled over in the first-place officers will need to catch you committing another traffic violation.

“Law Enforcement Officers are going to be looking for things that indicate distracted driving,” Corporal Justin Ewing of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. “Such as failing to maintain in a single lane, driving under the speed limit, failing to use turning signals, crossing the white line.”

This law doesn’t just prohibit the use of cellphones behind the wheel. Handheld portable GPS devices, tablets, and all other computers are not allowed. Even if you reach for it while mounted in front of you.

“You actually cannot type any type of communication, no typing,” Ewing continued. “Everything has to be hands-free or voice-activated.”

In 2022, 86 people in Missouri died from distracted drivers and another 5800 were injured. When Atwood is behind the wheel, he said he tries to have passengers hold his phone for him or just ignores it.

“When my wife or if somebody else is in the car I’ll hand them my phone and just say, ‘here read this message for me,’” Atwood said.

Just for being pulled over, an officer doesn’t have the authority to look through your devices without a warrant to determine if that led to you committing traffic violations. But in the case where you cause an accident injuring or killing someone, you will be criminally charged.

