Nathan Louis Jackson, renowned playwright and screenwriter from Kansas City, Kansas, dies at 44

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - An icon in the Kansas City arts scene has passed away.

Nathan Louis Jackson, whose works included Broke-ology, Sticky Traps, and The Last Black Play, died on Tuesday at the age of 44.

He was born and raised in Kansas City, Kansas, and attended Washington High School, Kansas City Kansas Community College and Kansas State University.

He furthered his studies at The Juilliard School, where he earned his Master of Fine Arts in Playwriting.

Jackson was an artist in residence with the Kansas City Repertory Theatre for six years.

While his artistry left lasting impressions on our audiences, his generosity of spirit, tenacious work-ethic, and passion for storytelling cemented deep and treasured friendships among many in the KCRep community. We mourn collectively with his wife Megan and their beautiful family.

Among the recognitions Jackson received were: the Lorraine Hansberry Playwriting Award twice, the Mark Twain Comedy Playwriting Award, and the Kennedy Center’s Gold Medallion. He also served for six years as the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation Playwright in Residence at Kansas City Repertory Theatre.

Jackson leaves behind his wife and two children. A GoFundMe has been established to help the family with funeral and memorial service expenses.

Nathan Louis Jackson, Darren Canady, Sidonie Garrett, and Philip Dawkins (The New Play Lab 2023) (RON OSBORN | Ron Osborn)

Nathan Louis Jackson and Catherine Trieschmann panelists discussion Artists in the Midwest. (RON OSBORN | Ron Osborn)

