Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Mom charged after body of her 6-month-old found near wooded area in Kansas City

Kha'liya Bridgewater, 6 months old, was found deceased in a wooded area on May 13, 2023.
Kha'liya Bridgewater, 6 months old, was found deceased in a wooded area on May 13, 2023.(Family)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Prosecutors have filed a criminal charge against the mother of a baby whose body was found in the woods on Mother’s Day weekend.

Raeleena Barlett was charged with abandonment of a corpse, a felony. Her 6-month-old daughter, Kha’liya Bridgewater, was found deceased near a wooded area near 40th and Pittman Road on May 13.

Probable cause documents alleged that Barlett had reported two days afterward that her child had died, but she did not go into detail the circumstances surrounding the girl’s death.

She told investigators that on May 6, she had woken up to Kha’liya being dead in her bed when she said she found the child cold and stiff. A witness said Barlett died in her sleep from sudden infant death syndrome.

Barlett insisted that she did not know how her daughter’s body ended up abandoned in the field.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A security guard was a hit at Taylor Swift’s show, but something he asked fans to do cost him...
Security guard at Taylor Swift concert fired for asking fans to take selfies
FILE — Garth Brooks will hold a press conference at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Garth Brooks to make ‘major announcement’ at Kauffman Stadium
DUI officers responded to the scene and the driver was transported to a local hospital in...
KCPD: Person driving at ‘high rate of speed’ flips car, crashes on I-35
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the TIPS hotline at (816)...
KCPD: Employee shot in armed store robbery on the Plaza
“Saturation Saturday” is an anti-drinking and driving initiative launched by MADD in Missouri...
Independence PD: ‘Saturation Saturday Campaign’ results in 5 DWI arrests

Latest News

Schools across the country continue struggling with pandemic-related challenges
Schools across the country continue struggling with pandemic-related challenges
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Crews spent part of the day removing graffiti from The Scout statue at Penn...
Vandals damage Kansas City’s Penn Valley Park
KC Fire Department response times are ‘stable’
KC Fire Department response times are ‘stable’
KC Fire Department response times are ‘stable’
KC Fire Department response times are ‘stable’
Kansas Citians to learn more about I-70 expansion plans on these dates