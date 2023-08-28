Missouri Task Force 1 deploys to Florida while continuing work in Hawaii

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Members of the Kansas City Fire Department are on their way to Florida to help the state prepare for hurricane Idalia.

Missouri Task Force 1 announced the deployment Monday afternoon. KCFD Battalion Chief Aaron Eastland and Captain Ben Schloegel are part of the deployment. The firefighters are two of eight members of the Kansas City Fire Department who are part of the Missouri Task Force.

The Kansas City Fire Department is very proud of its members who give additional time and effort in the service of their community and country. We wish Chief Eastland and Captain Schloegel good luck and a safe return from their duties.

Other members of Missouri Task Force 1 remain in Hawaii, helping Maui with search and recovery efforts.

Cathy Schiltz is a Canine Search Specialist in Urban Search and Rescue with Missouri Task Force One. She and K9 Matty are working together to help give families of victims peace.

“I’m not sure you can really compare any two deployments. In the last 26 years they’ve all been totally different. From 9/11 through all the hurricanes, there’s no two alike,” Schlitz said in a video Missouri Task Force One posted on Facebook.

Missouri Task Force 1 hasn’t said exactly how long either deployment will last. While on the ground in each state Missouri Task Force 1 members are working under FEMA.

