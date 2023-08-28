Local health center providing Narcan for community use

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Narcan can be the difference between life and death for someone who is overdosing, and it just became much easier to get in Clay County.

Kelsey Neth, the spokesperson for the Clay County Public Health Center, said they saw the need in the community and wanted to make it easy for people to get their hands on this life-saving overdose reversal nasal spray.

“Just having that peace of mind knowing that you have this tool available to you to protect the ones you love, I just think it’s super valuable, especially if you or someone you love is at higher risk of an opioid overdose,” Neth said.

A large box filled with Narcan is located in the lobby of the center; all you have to do is pull down the lever and grab a Narcan box, which has two doses in it.

“I think this box is very important; the impact that it can have, I think, is huge, even if it’s just one person,” Neth said.

Narcan is made so everyone can administer it -- you don’t have to have a medical background. Neth said Clay County has been working with other local and state partners to supply the doses and keep up with the community demand.

“It’s an exciting trend that local public health departments and other community buildings are putting in place and making it more normalized that community members can access this type of resource,” Neth said.

Sergeant Jeremy Fahrmeie, Drug Task Force supervisor with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, said right now, drug overdoses are happening more often and are worse than he’s seen during his 25 years on the job.

“The problem is, you just don’t know when you’re going to encounter it now,” Fahrmeie said. “We’re also seeing large increases with fentanyl being laced into other things like mostly heroin, cocaine, and weed,” Fahrmeie said it’s important for everyone to carry Narcan, saying you never know when you’re going to have to use it.

“It’s important to keep Narcan with you right next to the Band-Aids,” Fahrmeie said. “Fentanyl is a substance that, if you get it on you or in your pores, it only takes 2 milligrams to be a lethal dose. So, with that, I think it’s a really good idea that it’s more readily available now.”

