Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KCTV5 Cares: Bra Couture KC teams up with KC Corporate Challenge

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

If you’ve had the pleasure of experiencing Bra Couture KC, you’re already familiar with one of the crown jewels of Kansas City’s yearly calendar – an event that combines glamour with a mission that truly matters. This year, hold onto your hats, because things are taking a thrilling turn and you’ll see the event at a fabulous new venue! Jillian and Shane sit down with the mind behind Bra Couture, and learn about an exciting collaboration with Johnson County’s KC Corporate Challenge.  KCTV5 Cares is sponsored by Optum Care - Kansas City.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A security guard was a hit at Taylor Swift’s show, but something he asked fans to do cost him...
Security guard at Taylor Swift concert fired for asking fans to take selfies
FILE — Garth Brooks will hold a press conference at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Garth Brooks to make ‘major announcement’ at Kauffman Stadium
DUI officers responded to the scene and the driver was transported to a local hospital in...
KCPD: Person driving at ‘high rate of speed’ flips car, crashes on I-35
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the TIPS hotline at (816)...
KCPD: Employee shot in armed store robbery on the Plaza
“Saturation Saturday” is an anti-drinking and driving initiative launched by MADD in Missouri...
Independence PD: ‘Saturation Saturday Campaign’ results in 5 DWI arrests

Latest News

If you've had the pleasure of experiencing Bra Couture KC, you're already familiar with one of...
KCTV5 Cares: Bra Couture KC teams up with KC Corporate Challenge
KC Fire Department response times are ‘stable’
KC Fire Department response times are ‘stable’
UrbanLab KC and Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas are presenting a plan to repurpose the Country...
Plaza makeover: UrbanLab KC to present pedestrian walkway plan
The Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City hosted “KC SuperStar” on Sunday at Johnson...
Jewish Community Center hosts 14th “KC SuperStar” fundraiser