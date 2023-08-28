Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KCI passenger count up as airport sees third consecutive million-passenger month

(KCTV5)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Another million-passenger month came to the Kansas City International Airport in July.

On Monday, the Kansas City Aviation Department reported that 1.12 million passengers arrived and departed through Kansas City International Airport’s gates in July, making it the third consecutive month with more than a million customers served.

KCI said the numbers represented a 20.8-percent increase from July 2022.

This year, the Aviation Department said service is being offered non-stop to 51 markets and the number of peak-day scheduled aircraft departures was 161. There was an average of 45,754 arriving and departing scheduled seats in the market each day, according to KCI spokesperson Joe McBride.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A security guard was a hit at Taylor Swift’s show, but something he asked fans to do cost him...
Security guard at Taylor Swift concert fired for asking fans to take selfies
FILE — Garth Brooks will hold a press conference at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Garth Brooks to make ‘major announcement’ at Kauffman Stadium
DUI officers responded to the scene and the driver was transported to a local hospital in...
KCPD: Person driving at ‘high rate of speed’ flips car, crashes on I-35
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the TIPS hotline at (816)...
KCPD: Employee shot in armed store robbery on the Plaza
“Saturation Saturday” is an anti-drinking and driving initiative launched by MADD in Missouri...
Independence PD: ‘Saturation Saturday Campaign’ results in 5 DWI arrests

Latest News

Mom charged after body of her 6-month-old found near wooded area in Kansas City
Pennway Point Rendering including KC Wheel set to open in Kansas City in fall of 2023.
KC Wheel: New entertainment destination to change KC skyline
Kansas City Security guard charged with sexually assaulting two women
Commemorating the March on Washington