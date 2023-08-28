KCI passenger count up as airport sees third consecutive million-passenger month

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Another million-passenger month came to the Kansas City International Airport in July.

On Monday, the Kansas City Aviation Department reported that 1.12 million passengers arrived and departed through Kansas City International Airport’s gates in July, making it the third consecutive month with more than a million customers served.

KCI said the numbers represented a 20.8-percent increase from July 2022.

This year, the Aviation Department said service is being offered non-stop to 51 markets and the number of peak-day scheduled aircraft departures was 161. There was an average of 45,754 arriving and departing scheduled seats in the market each day, according to KCI spokesperson Joe McBride.

