KC Fire Department response times are ‘stable’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Coordinating Committee members met Monday morning at the Kansas City Fire Department Headquarters where they said response times are good and stable.

Committee members went over several key items in the medical director’s report. Dr. Erica Carney with Kansas City EMS said there is a COVID strain impacting the area a little, but nothing to worry about yet. There are no mandates or masking up at this time after speaking with hospitals in the region, according to Carney.

Out-of-hospital cardiac arrest numbers and survivability numbers are trending down but she says she’s not worried about that either, at this time.

“I’m very impressed with KCFD because the amount of calls volume-wise has continued going up but despite that, KCFD has met those metrics every time,” she said.

The next meeting is December 18th.

