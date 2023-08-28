Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KC Fire Department response times are ‘stable’

KC Fire Department response times are ‘stable’
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Coordinating Committee members met Monday morning at the Kansas City Fire Department Headquarters where they said response times are good and stable.

Committee members went over several key items in the medical director’s report. Dr. Erica Carney with Kansas City EMS said there is a COVID strain impacting the area a little, but nothing to worry about yet. There are no mandates or masking up at this time after speaking with hospitals in the region, according to Carney.

Out-of-hospital cardiac arrest numbers and survivability numbers are trending down but she says she’s not worried about that either, at this time.

“I’m very impressed with KCFD because the amount of calls volume-wise has continued going up but despite that, KCFD has met those metrics every time,” she said.

The next meeting is December 18th.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A security guard was a hit at Taylor Swift’s show, but something he asked fans to do cost him...
Security guard at Taylor Swift concert fired for asking fans to take selfies
FILE — Garth Brooks will hold a press conference at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Garth Brooks to make ‘major announcement’ at Kauffman Stadium
DUI officers responded to the scene and the driver was transported to a local hospital in...
KCPD: Person driving at ‘high rate of speed’ flips car, crashes on I-35
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the TIPS hotline at (816)...
KCPD: Employee shot in armed store robbery on the Plaza
“Saturation Saturday” is an anti-drinking and driving initiative launched by MADD in Missouri...
Independence PD: ‘Saturation Saturday Campaign’ results in 5 DWI arrests

Latest News

Schools across the country continue struggling with pandemic-related challenges
Schools across the country continue struggling with pandemic-related challenges
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Crews spent part of the day removing graffiti from The Scout statue at Penn...
Vandals damage Kansas City’s Penn Valley Park
KC Fire Department response times are ‘stable’
KC Fire Department response times are ‘stable’
Kansas Citians to learn more about I-70 expansion plans on these dates