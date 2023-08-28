Kansas college football team involved in bus crash
EMPORIA, Kan. (KCTV) - A close call for some members of a Kansas college football team over the weekend.
Ottawa University confirms one of two charger buses carrying the football team crashed on Interstate-35 near Emporia, Kan. Sunday morning.
The university shared a message about the incident from its campus president on Facebook.
According to the post, the team was driving home from a football game against Southwestern College in Winfield. The bus suffered a mechanical failure and lost steering capabilities.
The bus carried members of the team’s defense and coaches.
ALSO READ: Chiefs invite fans to “World’s Largest Tailgate”
Ottawa University Campus President Dr. Reggies Wenyika said the bus driver stopped the bus in a ditch on the side of the highway. No injuries were reported.
The charter company deployed another bus to pick up our student-athletes and coaches. An investigation into the malfunction is underway.
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.