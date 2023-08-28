Kansas college football team involved in bus crash

EMPORIA, Kan. (KCTV) - A close call for some members of a Kansas college football team over the weekend.

Ottawa University confirms one of two charger buses carrying the football team crashed on Interstate-35 near Emporia, Kan. Sunday morning.

The university shared a message about the incident from its campus president on Facebook.

According to the post, the team was driving home from a football game against Southwestern College in Winfield. The bus suffered a mechanical failure and lost steering capabilities.

The bus carried members of the team’s defense and coaches.

Ottawa University Campus President Dr. Reggies Wenyika said the bus driver stopped the bus in a ditch on the side of the highway. No injuries were reported.

My sincere thanks to all for working through this, and especially those who frequently cover our students with prayer for general well-being and travel mercies.

The charter company deployed another bus to pick up our student-athletes and coaches. An investigation into the malfunction is underway.

