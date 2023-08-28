Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Kansas City teen in need of medical attention reported missing

Alize Walker-Van Gieson was reported missing, not seen since she left her residence on Aug. 26.
Alize Walker-Van Gieson was reported missing, not seen since she left her residence on Aug. 26.(KCPD)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 14-year-old girl was reported missing Monday morning after she had not been seen for more than 36 hours.

Alize Walker-Van Gieson left her residence on foot near the 8100 block of East 100th Court on the evening of Aug. 26.

She is in need of medical attention and was believed to be headed to the West Coast — possibly California.

It was not known what clothing she was wearing, police stated. She does not have a vehicle.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact 911 immediately.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A security guard was a hit at Taylor Swift’s show, but something he asked fans to do cost him...
Security guard at Taylor Swift concert fired for asking fans to take selfies
FILE — Garth Brooks will hold a press conference at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Garth Brooks to make ‘major announcement’ at Kauffman Stadium
DUI officers responded to the scene and the driver was transported to a local hospital in...
KCPD: Person driving at ‘high rate of speed’ flips car, crashes on I-35
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the TIPS hotline at (816)...
KCPD: Employee shot in armed store robbery on the Plaza
“Saturation Saturday” is an anti-drinking and driving initiative launched by MADD in Missouri...
Independence PD: ‘Saturation Saturday Campaign’ results in 5 DWI arrests

Latest News

UrbanLab KC and Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas are presenting a plan to repurpose the Country...
Plaza makeover: UrbanLab KC to present pedestrian walkway plan
FILE - What to watch in Missouri: Distracted driving, trans athlete laws go into effect
What to watch in Missouri: Distracted driving, gender-affirming ban laws go into effect
What to watch in Missouri: Distracted driving, trans athlete laws go into effect
What to watch in Missouri: Distracted driving, trans athlete laws go into effect
Plaza makeover: UrbanLab KC to present pedestrian walkway plan