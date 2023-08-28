Kansas City teen in need of medical attention reported missing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 14-year-old girl was reported missing Monday morning after she had not been seen for more than 36 hours.

Alize Walker-Van Gieson left her residence on foot near the 8100 block of East 100th Court on the evening of Aug. 26.

She is in need of medical attention and was believed to be headed to the West Coast — possibly California.

It was not known what clothing she was wearing, police stated. She does not have a vehicle.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact 911 immediately.

