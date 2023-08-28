Kansas City Security guard charged with sexually assaulting two women

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City security guard is in custody in Florida after Jackson County Prosecutors charged him with assaulting two women in the past two months.

Brandon Wells is charged with first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sodomy, first-degree kidnapping, and assault.

Court documents show detectives used Wells’ cell phone and GPS location, along with video from police body cameras, and surveillance video to corroborate the victim’s claims.

Detectives began investigating Wells earlier this month after a woman reported an armed security guard sexually assaulted her near a vacant apartment building near East 9th Street and Benton Boulevard.

The victim told officers she grabbed a plastic recycling bin to carry her belongings on August 1. She said an armed security guard, later identified as Wells, pulled up in his vehicle and told her to put down the bin, according to court documents.

The victim said Wells then put her in handcuffs and detained her in his car for as much as 20 minutes. Documents show the victim told investigators Wells drove her behind the building before pulling up her shirt and forcing her to perform sex acts on him.

The probable cause statement shows as Kansas City police investigated the case, a detective interviewed a second woman who reported she’s also been detained by a security guard on July 9. She said the man took her to Waffle House near Interstate 435 and East Front Street where he raped her by a dumpster in the parking lot.

The woman also told detectives that Kansas City police showed up at the location where Wells allegedly detained her. The officers left after being called to investigate a report of a shooting.

Court documents show detectives searched KCPD’s call log and used it to corroborated the victim’s claims. The detectives when reviewed video recorded by KCPD officers’ body cameras where they identified Wells, according to the probable cause statement.

The documents also show detectives reviewed surveillance video from the Waffle House in question. The video shows Wells and the victim and part of the alleged assault.

Wells spoke to KCPD, but was taken into custody in Florida on August 16. He is held on a $500,000 cash bond and is awaiting extradition.

Investigators ask anyone who has any information about Wells, or believes Wells assaulted them is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

