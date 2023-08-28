Aging & Style
Kansas City Chiefs invite fans to ‘World’s Largest Tailgate’

Fans' flags wave in the breeze before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and...
Fans' flags wave in the breeze before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Raiders, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Chiefs Kingdom is known for its love of tailgating. Now the Kansas City Chiefs are inviting everyone to be a part of the parking lot party to kick off the season.

The team means everyone.

The Chiefs open the 2023 season at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium hosting the Detroit Lions on Thursday, Sept. 7.

To get the celebration started, the Chiefs announced the ‘World’s Largest Tailgate” presented by Bud Light will take place before kickoff. Expect to see some Chiefs-themed Bud Light cases at the show. The event is described a virtual tailgate and concert experience. It will be hosted from the Ford Tailgate District outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The event will be streamed on cell phones, living rooms, restaurants, and bars around the globe, according to organizers.

It will involve everyone at Arrowhead, but also anyone watching the game who also wants to join prior to kickoff.

The virtual show will be hosted by Kansas City-born YouTube stars, the Merrell Twins. Two Friends will play during the event. Appearances by Tabitha Swatosh, Donna Kelce, Heidi Gardner, and other Chiefs legends and stars with ties to Chiefs Kingdom are planned.

The show begins at 4:30 p.m. CT.

Fans can reserve a virtual seat to attend the show designed to celebrate the NFL season and Kansas City Chiefs and fans. The show will be appropriate for all ages, according to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fans attending the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium can attend the live stage show and concert inside the Ford Tailgate District. Space will be limited and is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Kickoff for the Thursday night Chiefs game against the Lions is 7:20 p.m. CT.

