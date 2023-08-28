Aging & Style
Kansas Citians to learn more about I-70 expansion plans on these dates

By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Thousands of drivers make the trip from Kansas City to St. Louis using Interstate 70 every day.

Now there are plans to improve the drive across the Show-Me State. Missouri’s 2024 budget includes $2.8 billion to add a third lane to I-70 from Blue Springs to Wentzville. Supporters of the plan hope an additional lane for 200 miles across the state will ease congestion.

MoDOT is holding several open houses over the next several weeks to share plans for the project.

The first open house is Monday, Aug. 28 at 4 p.m. in Wentzville at the City Hall Board of Alderman Meeting Room. The open house starts at 4 p.m.

There are two open houses scheduled for the Kansas City area. The meetings are:

  • Concordia Community Center
    • August 30, 2023
    • 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
    • 802 S. Gordon Street, Concordia, MO 64020
  • Jackson County Fire Protection District Education Center
    • Sept., 5, 2023
    • 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
    • 4715 W U.S. 40 Highway, Blue Springs, MO 64015

There are other open houses scheduled in Warrenton, Jonesburg, Columbia, and Boonville between now and Sept. 7.

Anyone who cannot make one of the meetings can submit comments online at MoDOT.org/inprovei70. Comments will be accepted through Friday, Sept. 22.

