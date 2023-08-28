Kansas church celebrates paying off their mortgage 7 years early

Sr. Pastor, Ricky Turner burning the ceremonial mortgage papers.
Sr. Pastor, Ricky Turner burning the ceremonial mortgage papers.(kctv)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Oak Ridge Missionary Baptist Church hosted a special occasion Sunday morning, participating in a mortgage burning ceremony.

The Wyandotte County church congregation gathered to celebrate their 137th church anniversary as well as paying off their mortgage, seven years early.

As it was certainly a day for Senior Pastor, Ricky D. Turner to be proud of, he made sure that everyone felt a part of this momentous occasion.

“That’s our mortgage payment, for the last 17 years.”

Sr. Pastor, Ricky D. Turner announced as he burned ceremonial mortgage papers

At-Large District 1 Commissioner, Melissa Bynum was in attendance, reading the proclamation, officially declaring Aug. 27 as “Oak Ridge Missionary Church Day”.

“The church on the hill” was originally founded in 1888, when a church member gave some of their land to the church with one condition: the land had to be used as a place of worship.

The land along Parallel was a high ridge with large oak trees, hence the name ‘Oak Ridge’.

In 2005, the congregation moved from their original location to across the street at 9301 Parallel Parkway. The expectancy was to fulfill it’s mortgage payoff by 2023. entering into a 29,000 square feet sanctuary.

Oak Ridge entered into a 29,000 square foot sanctuary that holds a gymnasium, a family life center, and 19 classrooms. In 2013, the church officially corporates it’s ‘Oak Ridge Youth Development Corporation’.

As the church cheered towards the end of service for the burning of the mortgage, Pastor Turner announced that a small “oops” had occurred.

Just when members were ready to burn the mortgage, Pastor Turner realized they forgot to bring the actual mortgage to the ceremony.

“Uh oh you all, we forgot the mortgage papers,” Pastor Turner announced.

The congregation roared in laughter as he quickly pivoted and found a paper in representation and carried on with the ceremony.

Members clapped and cheered as the improve papers were set a blaze, representing paying off the church mortgage early.

Oak Ridge proclamation from the mortgage burning ceremony.
Oak Ridge proclamation from the mortgage burning ceremony.(kctv)

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

The Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City hosted “KC SuperStar” on Sunday at Johnson...

Jewish Community Center hosts 14th “KC SuperStar” fundraiser

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Mark Poulose
The Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City hosted “KC SuperStar” on Sunday at Johnson County Community College. The event crowns the best high school singer in the area and also comes with a five-figure payout.

Community

A Kansas City woman celebrates 104 years around the sun. Happy Birthday Mason Byrd.

KC woman celebrates 104th birthday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCTV5 Staff
A Kansas City woman celebrated her 104th birthday Saturday evening with friends and family.

News

Distracted drivers will now face legal penalties when using their phones while driving

Starting Monday, Mo drivers must put phones down or risk being pulled over

Updated: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT
|
By Alex Love
Starting Monday, a new law bans driving with a phone in your hand. If seen driving & texting, surfing the web or even holding a device, you could be pulled over.

News

St. Pius X High School students reflect on shooting Oakley promo with Patrick Mahomes

Updated: Aug. 24, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT
|

Latest News

Community

Pickleball is becoming a big deal in the United States

Professional pickleball tournament serves up the fun in Overland Park

Updated: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT
|
By Nathan Brennan
If you’re a fan of pickleball, you’re in luck, because the sports top athletes have made it to the metro. Over the next four days, Overland Park will host the first-ever Vulcan Kansas City Open.

Community

Professional pickleball tournament underway in Overland Park

Professional pickleball tournament underway in Overland Park

Updated: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:42 AM CDT
|
If you’re a fan of pickleball, you’re in luck, because the sports top athletes have made it to the metro. Over the next four days, Overland Park will host the first-ever Vulcan Kansas City Open.

News

The Royals released images of what a ballpark and entertainment district would look like in...

What to know about the Royals’ East Village proposal

Updated: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT
|
By Morgan Mobley
Will it be “Downtown Renaissance” in East Village or “Transformed District” in North KC?

News

FILE: Indoor pickleball courts at a Chicken N Pickle.

KC-based Chicken N Pickle adds iconic duo in latest $10m investing round

Updated: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT
|
By Gabe Swartz
A Kansas City-based pickleball business has added two Chief investors in the company’s latest investment round.

News

Trash pickup will be rescheduled in Jackson, Mo. for Thanksgiving (Source: Pexels)

Kansas City ranked one of dirtiest cities in America

Updated: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT
|
By Heidi Schmidt
Kansas City, Missouri, is ranked as one of the dirtiest cities in the US, according to the number of complaints called into the city.

Community

A local veteran support organization is helping provide support for the men and women who have...

Local veteran support organization keeps the legacy alive for fallen servicemember

Updated: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT
|
By Greg Payne
A local veteran support organization is helping provide support for the men and women who have served and are serving our country.