Jewish Community Center hosts 14th “KC SuperStar” fundraiser

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City hosted “KC SuperStar” on Sunday at Johnson County Community College. The event crowns the best high school singer in the area and also comes with a five-figure payout.

Hundreds of kids auditioned for one of ten spots in Sunday’s event. Contestants competed for $22,000 in scholarships, including $10,000 to the first place winner. While the event gives local high school singers a place to showcase their abilities, it also gives a local organization a chance to raise funds for a good cause.

“What better thing to do than raise money for an amazing, amazing place,” said Michaelah Weaver, KC SuperStar’s Music Co-Producer. “To be able to be a part of something that is continuing that legacy on is incredible.”

KC SuperStar serves as the JCC’s annual fundraiser. According to the organization’s website, KC SuperStar contributed more than $550,000 in financial aid last year.

“The Jewish Community Center just embodies where everybody has a home. Doesn’t matter your background, your ethnicity,” said Dana Hunt, KC SuperStar’s choreographer. “We’re changing lives. They are changing lives with every dollar raised and we’re changing lives every time we step on that stage.”

The event featured “Saturday Night Live” star and KC native Heidi Gardner as the celebrity host and performer – to show local kids how high they can fly.

“I’ve already seen some of their faces and they’re like ‘Oh my god, she just passed by me!’” said Weaver. “They’re all kind of freaking out. It’s cool to see that we all come from somewhere, and that somewhere can be here, and you dreams can be achieved and reached.”

While KC SuperStar serves as a fundraiser for the “J”, event organizers also want local high school singers to know they have a space where they can grow in their art.

“This is something if you have a dream. We have the steps and tools and all the professionals,” said Hunt.

“If you know someone, if you have a kid, a grand kid, a niece or nephew that has that art or that spark for singing, for performing, get them out here to audition,” said Weaver.

Brett Oplotnick, a Blue Valley Northwest alum, won 2023′s edition of KC SuperStar.

