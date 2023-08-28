Gladstone police release name of man killed in officer-involved shooting

GLADSTONE, Mo. (KCTV) - Police release the name of a man shot and killed by a Gladstone police officer early Friday morning. Investigators said 34-year-old D’Metrius J. Robinson died from his injuries.

Officers responded to a call about suspects trying to break into cars at the Englewood Apartment Complex at 57th and Main Street around 3:20 a.m.

Police said someone had already broken into a number of cars at the complex before they arrived. They tried to arrest Robinson and two other suspects. Investigators said Robinson tried to drive away and ended up dragging an officer in the process. According to police, the officer shot Robinson. He later died at a hospital.

The officer was treated for minor injuries.

Law enforcement confirmed another suspect is in custody. Investigators have not said if a third person has been arrested since the incident.

The Northland Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team, comprised of multiple agencies, is investigating the shooting.

