Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Gladstone police release name of man killed in officer-involved shooting

Officer-involved shooting outside Englewood Apartment Homes in Gladstone.
Officer-involved shooting outside Englewood Apartment Homes in Gladstone.(KCTV 5)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADSTONE, Mo. (KCTV) - Police release the name of a man shot and killed by a Gladstone police officer early Friday morning. Investigators said 34-year-old D’Metrius J. Robinson died from his injuries.

Officers responded to a call about suspects trying to break into cars at the Englewood Apartment Complex at 57th and Main Street around 3:20 a.m.

Police said someone had already broken into a number of cars at the complex before they arrived. They tried to arrest Robinson and two other suspects. Investigators said Robinson tried to drive away and ended up dragging an officer in the process. According to police, the officer shot Robinson. He later died at a hospital.

The officer was treated for minor injuries.

Law enforcement confirmed another suspect is in custody. Investigators have not said if a third person has been arrested since the incident.

ALSO READ: Remains of Kansas City man, missing since 2020, identified

The Northland Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team, comprised of multiple agencies, is investigating the shooting.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A security guard was a hit at Taylor Swift’s show, but something he asked fans to do cost him...
Security guard at Taylor Swift concert fired for asking fans to take selfies
FILE — Garth Brooks will hold a press conference at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Garth Brooks to make ‘major announcement’ at Kauffman Stadium
DUI officers responded to the scene and the driver was transported to a local hospital in...
KCPD: Person driving at ‘high rate of speed’ flips car, crashes on I-35
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the TIPS hotline at (816)...
KCPD: Employee shot in armed store robbery on the Plaza
“Saturation Saturday” is an anti-drinking and driving initiative launched by MADD in Missouri...
Independence PD: ‘Saturation Saturday Campaign’ results in 5 DWI arrests

Latest News

MSHP headquarters.
New penalties in effect for operating or holding devices while driving in Missouri
Nathan Louis Jackson
Nathan Louis Jackson, renowned playwright and screenwriter from Kansas City, Kansas, dies at 44
Missouri Task Force 1 will be department Saturday night for southeast Kentucky.
Missouri Task Force 1 deploys to Florida while continuing work in Hawaii
Missouri Highway Patrol said human remains found in Daviess County, Mo. in April have been...
Remains of Kansas City man, missing since 2020, identified