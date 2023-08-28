Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: Cool temperatures this week before upcoming weekend warm-up

By Warren Sears
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This weather has been a treat to start the last week of August. Enjoy a beautiful evening across the board with low humidity and a light breeze. Expect a quiet night ahead with mid-60s on the table for lows. A nice comfortable start to Tuesday turns just a touch warmer with most of us back into the mid- to upper-80s. We will see a mostly sunny sky during the day as our stretch of low humidity continues. We stay in the lower to mid-80s through Thursday, but then temperatures slowly start to warm by the end of the week.

Friday highs will be in the upper 80s, but Friday night football should not be too hot by the time games kick-off. The weekend is when we are talking about some temperatures in the 90s back in store. The good news is it will not be near as intense as this last stretch, and the biggest reason why is the lower humidity that will even last into the weekend. Heat indices could be near 100 a few of the days. I do see signs of warmer-than-average temperatures lasting through much of next week.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A security guard was a hit at Taylor Swift’s show, but something he asked fans to do cost him...
Security guard at Taylor Swift concert fired for asking fans to take selfies
FILE — Garth Brooks will hold a press conference at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Garth Brooks to make ‘major announcement’ at Kauffman Stadium
DUI officers responded to the scene and the driver was transported to a local hospital in...
KCPD: Person driving at ‘high rate of speed’ flips car, crashes on I-35
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the TIPS hotline at (816)...
KCPD: Employee shot in armed store robbery on the Plaza
“Saturation Saturday” is an anti-drinking and driving initiative launched by MADD in Missouri...
Independence PD: ‘Saturation Saturday Campaign’ results in 5 DWI arrests

Latest News

FORECAST: Cool temperatures this week before upcoming weekend warm-up
To Mow or No?
FORECAST: A cool start to a dry Monday with another heat wave around the corner
A cool start to a dry Monday with another heat wave around the corner
A cool start to a dry Monday with another heat wave around the corner
A few days we will get to enjoy cooler temperatures with low humidity, but the heat is back on...
FORECAST: Cool start on Monday, temps on a steady climb