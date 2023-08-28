FORECAST: Cool temperatures this week before upcoming weekend warm-up

This weather has been a treat to start the last week of August. Enjoy a beautiful evening across the board with low humidity and a light breeze. Expect a quiet night ahead with mid-60s on the table for lows. A nice comfortable start to Tuesday turns just a touch warmer with most of us back into the mid- to upper-80s. We will see a mostly sunny sky during the day as our stretch of low humidity continues. We stay in the lower to mid-80s through Thursday, but then temperatures slowly start to warm by the end of the week.

Friday highs will be in the upper 80s, but Friday night football should not be too hot by the time games kick-off. The weekend is when we are talking about some temperatures in the 90s back in store. The good news is it will not be near as intense as this last stretch, and the biggest reason why is the lower humidity that will even last into the weekend. Heat indices could be near 100 a few of the days. I do see signs of warmer-than-average temperatures lasting through much of next week.

