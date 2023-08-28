FORECAST: A cool start to a dry Monday with another heat wave around the corner

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For Monday count on high pressure accompanied by areas of dryer air within the lower and middle levels of the atmosphere keeping skies quiet and clear as we continue on with cooler air from the north. Temperature starts off in the lower 60s and upper 50s this morning and will rise gradually to the lower and middle 80s by this afternoon. Our average high for the end of August is around 85° and we anticipate it to be just a few degrees below that. Sunny skies will be common with the burn time outdoors around 45 to 50 minutes. What will be a nuisance for this afternoon will be the high pollen content for shadow pods, ragweed, and grasses. If you suffer from allergies, it is best to take your medicine before you head out the door today.

Pollen-Cast (KCTV 5)

We will continue with this mild warmth and cool nights through much of the work week. What is the tropical system named Idalia that enters through the Caribbean into the Gulf of Mexico and looks to impact the West Coast of Florida in the next several days, will see the opportunity to pull back a ridge of warm desert air from the southwest into the central plains. By this Friday temperatures are expected to soar back into the lower and middle 90s. Feel-like temperatures may reach slightly over 100°, especially around Sunday afternoon. This won’t be as aggressive as our previous heat wave but we are getting back to dangerous conditions during the late afternoon if you plan on doing any strenuous activity.

The heat will slowly taper off into next week, but chances for rainfall are lacking. Even though we are dealing with mild conditions, now, a fire threat may grow as we continue through the next several days due to the lack of rain.

