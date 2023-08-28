Books banned most in Missouri, Kansas top national list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Efforts to ban books at public schools across the country reached a 21-year high in 2022, according to the American Library Association, or ALA.

The association said it’s Office for Intellectual Freedom documented 1,269 demands to censor library books and resources last year. In addition, the ALA said censors targeted more than 2,500 unique titles in 2022. That is a 38% spike over 2021 according to the ALA.

The majority of the titles challenged were either about, or written by, members of the LGBTQ+ community, by or about Black people, Indigenous people, or people of color.

The ALA points out its data only includes the bans and censors it knows of through individual reports to the association, or those covered by the media. The ALA said the number of actual challenges and bans is not known, and believed to be much higher than reported.

Last year, parents were behind 30% of all challenges with library patrons making up 28% of the challenges, according to data supplied by the ALA.

Of all reported book challenges, 90% involved more than one title. The ALA reports 40% of the challenges asked to remove or restrict more than 100 titles all at once,

The majority of book challenges, 48%, involved books in public libraries with 41% addressing books placed in school libraries.

Missouri

Missouri and Kansas both had dozens of attempts to restrict access to hundreds of books.

The ALA reports a total of 173 titles were challenged in 32 different attempts the state in 2022.

The association shows the most challenged book in Missouri last year was “Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe. The book has been challenged for its LGBTQIA+ content. Those who want the book banned say it is sexually explicit.

Missouri enacted a state law last August targeting schools and employees who provide sexually-explicit materials, including books. Punishments for officials can range from taking a class, a year in jail or even a $2000 fine. The statute describes sexually-explicit material as depictions of sex acts or genitalia, with exceptions for artistic and scientific significance.

Kansas

People in Kansas tried to ban 94 titles in 2022.

In Kansas, the most challenged title was “All Boys Aren’t Blue” A Memoir-Manifesto” by George M. Johnson. It is also challenged for its LGBTQIA+ content. Those who want the book banned say it is sexually explicit.

Top 13 Most Challenged Books of 2022

The top titles challenged in both Missouri and Kansas are also the top titles challenged in the country. The following list is the Top 13 most challenged books of 2022, according to the American Library Association.

“Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe Involved in 151 challenges Claimed to be sexually explicit “All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson Involved in 86 challenges Claimed to be sexually explicit “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison Involved in 73 challenges Depiction of sexual abuse, EDI content, claimed to be sexually explicit “Flamer” by Mike Curato Involved in 62 Challenges LGBTQIA+ content, claimed to be sexually explicit “Looking for Alaska” by John Green Involved in 55 challenges LGBTQIA+ content, claimed to be sexually explicit “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” by Stephen Chbosky Involved in 55 challenges Depiction of sexual abuse, LGBTQIA+ content, drug use, profanity, claimed to be sexually explicit “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison Involved in 54 challenges LGBTQIA+ content, claimed to be sexually explicit “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” by Sherman Alexie Involved in 52 challenges Profanity, claimed to be sexually explicit “Out of Darkness” by Ashley Hope Perez Involved in 50 challenges Depictions of abuse, claimed to be sexually explicit “A Court of Mist and Fury” by Sarah J. Maas Involved in 48 challenges Claimed to be sexually explicit “Crank” by Ellen Hopkins Involved in 48 challenges Drug use, claimed to be sexually explicit “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” by Jesse Andrews Involved in 48 challenges Profanity, claimed to be sexually explicit “This Book Is Gay” by Juno Dawson Involved in 48 challenges LGBTQIA+ content, providing sexual education, claimed to be sexually explicit

Anyone who wishes to report censorship and defend the book titles can report it directly to the American Library Association at ala.org.

