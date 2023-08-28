Bicyclist in critical condition after colliding with truck in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Sunday evening just before 7 Kansas City Police responded to a critical injury crash at 18th and Brighton.

Investigators found a black Pivot bicycle was traveling eastbound on 30th Street. A maroon Ford F150 was traveling westbound on 30th Street. The Ford made a left turn onto Brighton, directly into the path of the bicycle.

The bicycle struck the passenger side of the Ford, throwing the bicyclist off the bicycle. The bicyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Ford was uninjured in the collision. The bicyclist is currently in serious condition and the investigation is ongoing.

