Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Bicyclist in critical condition after colliding with truck in KCMO

File: Bicyclist in critical condition after colliding with truck in KCMO
File: Bicyclist in critical condition after colliding with truck in KCMO
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Sunday evening just before 7 Kansas City Police responded to a critical injury crash at 18th and Brighton.

Investigators found a black Pivot bicycle was traveling eastbound on 30th Street. A maroon Ford F150 was traveling westbound on 30th Street. The Ford made a left turn onto Brighton, directly into the path of the bicycle.

The bicycle struck the passenger side of the Ford, throwing the bicyclist off the bicycle. The bicyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Ford was uninjured in the collision. The bicyclist is currently in serious condition and the investigation is ongoing.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A security guard was a hit at Taylor Swift’s show, but something he asked fans to do cost him...
Security guard at Taylor Swift concert fired for asking fans to take selfies
FILE — Garth Brooks will hold a press conference at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Garth Brooks to make ‘major announcement’ at Kauffman Stadium
DUI officers responded to the scene and the driver was transported to a local hospital in...
KCPD: Person driving at ‘high rate of speed’ flips car, crashes on I-35
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the TIPS hotline at (816)...
KCPD: Employee shot in armed store robbery on the Plaza
“Saturation Saturday” is an anti-drinking and driving initiative launched by MADD in Missouri...
Independence PD: ‘Saturation Saturday Campaign’ results in 5 DWI arrests

Latest News

FILE — A 35-year-old Raytown woman died from injuries in a Sunday morning car crash.
Raytown woman dies after being struck by vehicle that had driven off roadway
File: Shell Gas Station fire breaks out early Monday
Shell Gas Station fire breaks out early Monday
1 dead in hit and run on 71 Highway
Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run crash on 71 Highway
To Mow or No?
FORECAST: A cool start to a dry Monday with another heat wave around the corner