1 dead in hit and run on 71 Highway

By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Sunday night at 11 Kansas City Police responded to a hit and run call on 71 Highway.

It happened in the Northbound lanes of 71 Highway and 18th Street.

An investigation revealed that a pedestrian was walking in or crossing the northbound lanes of 71 Highway. Just south of 18th Street, the pedestrian was struck by a tan or gold minivan that left the scene without stopping.

This is fatality #60, compared to #58 at this time last year and the investigation is ongoing.

All lanes of northbound 71 highway were closed to traffic at 22nd Street for approximately three and a half hours. The highway has since been reopened.

