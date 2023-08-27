Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Woman from Sunrise Beach killed in boat crash on Lake of the Ozarks

(MSHP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman from Sunrise Beach died after a boat crash near a dock at Lake of the Ozarks Saturday night.

According to a crash report from the Missouri Highway Patrol, it happened at the 24-mile mark of the main channel just before 8 p.m.

Troopers say the boat was too close to the docks when it hit a large wake and then hit a breakwater. A breakwater is a built-in barrier in a body of water that protects a coast or harbor from waves, tides, and currents.

Nicolette McKenna, 44, was killed in the crash. Two passengers and the boat driver were taken to a local hospital for injuries. Troopers say no one on the boat was wearing a life jacket.

The driver of the boat was arrested on charges of boating while intoxicated, causing the death of another person, and careless and imprudent operation.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A security guard was a hit at Taylor Swift’s show, but something he asked fans to do cost him...
Security guard at Taylor Swift concert fired for asking fans to take selfies
FILE — Garth Brooks will hold a press conference at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Garth Brooks to make ‘major announcement’ at Kauffman Stadium
DUI officers responded to the scene and the driver was transported to a local hospital in...
KCPD: Person driving at ‘high rate of speed’ flips car, crashes on I-35
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the TIPS hotline at (816)...
KCPD: Employee shot in armed store robbery on the Plaza
“Saturation Saturday” is an anti-drinking and driving initiative launched by MADD in Missouri...
Independence PD: ‘Saturation Saturday Campaign’ results in 5 DWI arrests

Latest News

FILE — A 35-year-old Raytown woman died from injuries in a Sunday morning car crash.
Raytown woman dies after being struck by vehicle that had driven off roadway
File: Shell Gas Station fire breaks out early Monday
Shell Gas Station fire breaks out early Monday
File: Bicyclist in critical condition after colliding with truck in KCMO
Bicyclist in critical condition after colliding with truck in KCMO
1 dead in hit and run on 71 Highway
Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run crash on 71 Highway
To Mow or No?
FORECAST: A cool start to a dry Monday with another heat wave around the corner