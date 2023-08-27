Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Sunday morning shooting leaves one person with life-threatening injuries

One individual was taken to the hospital after the shooting and is reportedly in critical...
One individual was taken to the hospital after the shooting and is reportedly in critical condition.(KCTV5 News)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCPD confirmed that one person is suffering life-threatening injuries after being shot Sunday morning.

The incident was reported at 8:21 a.m. near the intersection of Van Brunt Boulevard and E 27th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

One individual was taken to the hospital after the shooting and is reportedly in critical condition.

At this time, no information has been released about the victim or suspect.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

ALSO READ: Independence PD: ‘Saturation Saturday Campaign’ results in 5 DWI arrests

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Garth Brooks will hold a press conference at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Garth Brooks to make ‘major announcement’ at Kauffman Stadium
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the TIPS hotline at (816)...
KCPD: Employee shot in armed store robbery on the Plaza
FILE — Several games have had their start times pushed to 8 p.m., and some even to 8:30 p.m.
Football Friday Night: Scores from first weekend in Missouri for 2023 season
A security guard was a hit at Taylor Swift’s show, but something he asked fans to do cost him...
Security guard at Taylor Swift concert fired for asking fans to take selfies
The pedestrian was nearly struck by another car before eventually being hit by a Volkswagon,...
Pedestrian crossing 23rd Street in Independence struck by car, dies from injuries

Latest News

“Saturation Saturday” is an anti-drinking and driving initiative launched by MADD in Missouri...
Independence PD: ‘Saturation Saturday Campaign’ results in 5 DWI arrests
DUI officers responded to the scene and the driver was transported to a local hospital in...
KCPD: Person driving at ‘high rate of speed’ flips car, crashes on I-35
Chiefs fans returned to Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday for the team’s first and only home...
Chiefs fans excited to return to Arrowhead Stadium
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Edwardsville firefighter sent to hospital due to heat related illness