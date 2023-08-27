Sunday morning shooting leaves one person with life-threatening injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCPD confirmed that one person is suffering life-threatening injuries after being shot Sunday morning.

The incident was reported at 8:21 a.m. near the intersection of Van Brunt Boulevard and E 27th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

One individual was taken to the hospital after the shooting and is reportedly in critical condition.

At this time, no information has been released about the victim or suspect.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

