KCPD: Person driving at ‘high rate of speed’ flips car, crashes on I-35

DUI officers responded to the scene and the driver was transported to a local hospital in...
DUI officers responded to the scene and the driver was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
By Zoë Shriner
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to KCPD, one person is in the hospital with critical injuries after driving into a center median of I-35 and overturning their car.

The incident occurred Saturday night on Northbound I-35 and Chouteau Parkway.

A gold Chevrolet Trailblazer was allegedly speeding when it went off the left side of Northbound I-35, driving into the median. The car rotated sideways and then overturned.

DUI officers responded to the scene and the driver was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. They have not been identified at this time.

Northbound I-35 was fully shut down for around an hour and a half but has since been reopened.

There were no passengers in the Chevrolet and no other cars were involved. The incident is currently under investigation.

