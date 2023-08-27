Independence PD: ‘Saturation Saturday Campaign’ results in 5 DWI arrests
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As a part of a state-wide collaboration with Mothers Against Drunk Driving, the Independence Police Department participated in the yearly “Saturation Saturday Campaign” on August 26.
With over 13,000 people killed in drunk driving crashes in 2021 alone, DUI checkpoints and other enforcement strategies are vital to reducing injury and fatal crashes. Labor Day weekend is a particularly dangerous time, with drunk driving incidents increasing as people celebrate.
KCPD: Person driving at ‘high rate of speed’ flips car, crashes on I-35
“Saturation Saturday” is an anti-drinking and driving initiative launched by MADD in Missouri in 2016. Since then, it has expanded to states including Texas, California, New York and Illinois. It has also been incorporated into the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.
According to IPD Sergeant Jeff Buck, 19 officers were sent out on the DWI enforcement initiative starting at 7 p.m. They focused on the area around MO 291 Highway, which is known to have a “high volume of vehicle crashes and impaired driving arrests.”
In total, IPD reported that around 101 vehicles were stopped throughout the course of the evening. From this, IPD issued “72 hazardous moving violations, 46 non-moving violations and 5 DWI arrests. One of the DWI arrests was processed as a Felony DWI.”
Hazardous moving violations in Missouri include but are not limited to:
- Improper turns
- Following too close
- Failure to stop, obey a traffic signal, or yield
- Careless driving
- Red light running
- Speeding
Non-moving violations in Missouri include but are not limited to:
- Failure to properly display vehicle license plates and/or tabs
- Failure to register motor vehicle with the Department of Revenue
- Motor vehicle plates expired
- Littering from a moving vehicle
- Improper parking or illegally parking
- Transporting children and/or self without the use of seat belts or approved restraint system
Other area law enforcement agencies that participated in Saturation Saturday include the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas State Highway Patrol and Missouri State Highway Patrol.
To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.