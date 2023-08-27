Independence PD: ‘Saturation Saturday Campaign’ results in 5 DWI arrests

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As a part of a state-wide collaboration with Mothers Against Drunk Driving, the Independence Police Department participated in the yearly “Saturation Saturday Campaign” on August 26.

With over 13,000 people killed in drunk driving crashes in 2021 alone, DUI checkpoints and other enforcement strategies are vital to reducing injury and fatal crashes. Labor Day weekend is a particularly dangerous time, with drunk driving incidents increasing as people celebrate.

“Saturation Saturday” is an anti-drinking and driving initiative launched by MADD in Missouri in 2016. Since then, it has expanded to states including Texas, California, New York and Illinois. It has also been incorporated into the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

Today is #SaturationSaturday 🚨 & we’re kicking off one of the busiest travel weeks by "saturating" communities with efforts to stop impaired driving. Expect to see more DUI patrols & sobriety checkpoints. Remember: If you drink, don't drive. #NoMoreVictims pic.twitter.com/XOwQPfimTY — Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) (@MADDNational) August 26, 2023

According to IPD Sergeant Jeff Buck, 19 officers were sent out on the DWI enforcement initiative starting at 7 p.m. They focused on the area around MO 291 Highway, which is known to have a “high volume of vehicle crashes and impaired driving arrests.”

In total, IPD reported that around 101 vehicles were stopped throughout the course of the evening. From this, IPD issued “72 hazardous moving violations, 46 non-moving violations and 5 DWI arrests. One of the DWI arrests was processed as a Felony DWI.”

Hazardous moving violations in Missouri include but are not limited to:

Improper turns

Following too close

Failure to stop, obey a traffic signal, or yield

Careless driving

Red light running

Speeding

Non-moving violations in Missouri include but are not limited to:

Failure to properly display vehicle license plates and/or tabs

Failure to register motor vehicle with the Department of Revenue

Motor vehicle plates expired

Littering from a moving vehicle

Improper parking or illegally parking

Transporting children and/or self without the use of seat belts or approved restraint system

Other area law enforcement agencies that participated in Saturation Saturday include the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas State Highway Patrol and Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Agencies from across the KC metro met to kick off Saturation Saturday, a nationwide initiative to deter drunk driving ahead of Labor Day travel.



Troopers will be out in full force to remove impaired drivers from the road.



Going out tonight? So are we. #drivesober #MADD pic.twitter.com/T0vJDhGkzj — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) August 27, 2023

It’s Saturation Saturday. Driving impaired puts your life and other people’s lives at risk.



Be responsible so everyone can arrive alive! Plan ahead, and always remember...If you feel different, you drive different! #BuzzedDrivingIsDrunkDriving #DriveHighGetADUI pic.twitter.com/UhabkLYUgZ — KS Highway Patrol (@kshighwaypatrol) August 27, 2023

It's almost here: Saturation Saturday! We're joining in the statewide Saturation Saturday Enforcement Campaign tomorrow. We'll conduct high visibility enforcement, looking for alcohol- & drug-impaired drivers, & deterring dangerous driving habits. Drive sober or get pulled over. pic.twitter.com/pVZ7BG71mf — Clay County, Missouri Sheriff (@SheriffClayCo) August 25, 2023

