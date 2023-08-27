Independence PD: ‘Saturation Saturday Campaign’ results in 5 DWI arrests

“Saturation Saturday” is an anti-drinking and driving initiative launched by MADD in Missouri...
“Saturation Saturday” is an anti-drinking and driving initiative launched by MADD in Missouri in 2016.(San Diego Sheriff / Twitter)
By Zoë Shriner
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As a part of a state-wide collaboration with Mothers Against Drunk Driving, the Independence Police Department participated in the yearly “Saturation Saturday Campaign” on August 26.

With over 13,000 people killed in drunk driving crashes in 2021 alone, DUI checkpoints and other enforcement strategies are vital to reducing injury and fatal crashes. Labor Day weekend is a particularly dangerous time, with drunk driving incidents increasing as people celebrate.

KCPD: Person driving at ‘high rate of speed’ flips car, crashes on I-35

“Saturation Saturday” is an anti-drinking and driving initiative launched by MADD in Missouri in 2016. Since then, it has expanded to states including Texas, California, New York and Illinois. It has also been incorporated into the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

According to IPD Sergeant Jeff Buck, 19 officers were sent out on the DWI enforcement initiative starting at 7 p.m. They focused on the area around MO 291 Highway, which is known to have a “high volume of vehicle crashes and impaired driving arrests.”

In total, IPD reported that around 101 vehicles were stopped throughout the course of the evening. From this, IPD issued “72 hazardous moving violations, 46 non-moving violations and 5 DWI arrests. One of the DWI arrests was processed as a Felony DWI.”

Hazardous moving violations in Missouri include but are not limited to:

  • Improper turns
  • Following too close
  • Failure to stop, obey a traffic signal, or yield
  • Careless driving
  • Red light running
  • Speeding

Non-moving violations in Missouri include but are not limited to:

  • Failure to properly display vehicle license plates and/or tabs
  • Failure to register motor vehicle with the Department of Revenue
  • Motor vehicle plates expired
  • Littering from a moving vehicle
  • Improper parking or illegally parking
  • Transporting children and/or self without the use of seat belts or approved restraint system

Other area law enforcement agencies that participated in Saturation Saturday include the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas State Highway Patrol and Missouri State Highway Patrol.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

One individual was taken to the hospital after the shooting and is reportedly in critical...

Sunday morning shooting leaves one person with life-threatening injuries

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By KCTV5 Staff
KCPD confirmed that one person is suffering life-threatening injuries after being shot Sunday morning.

News

DUI officers responded to the scene and the driver was transported to a local hospital in...

KCPD: Person driving at ‘high rate of speed’ flips car, crashes on I-35

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Zoë Shriner
According to KCPD, one person is in the hospital with critical injuries after driving into a center median of I-35 and overturning their car.

Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs fans returned to Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday for the team’s first and only home...

Chiefs fans excited to return to Arrowhead Stadium

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Mark Poulose
Chiefs fans returned to Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday for the team’s first and only home preseason game. It was also the Chiefs final preseason game before the regular season begins.

News

Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.

Edwardsville firefighter sent to hospital due to heat related illness

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Melonne McBride
An Edwardsville firefighter was sent to the hospital after responding to a structure fire and suffering heat related illness.

Latest News

News

House fire in KC causes 12 people to evacuate

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Melonne McBride
Twelve people, including ten children, self-evacuated a house fire near the area of 35th Street and South Benton Avenue.

News

A fire truck can be seen in the photo.

KCFD investigates carport fire that left multiple vehicles damaged

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Melonne McBride
KCFD is investigating the cause of a structure/carport fire in the 4400 block of Jefferson Street.

Weather Forecast

Below average temperatures dominates the area for a few days with low humidity getting another...

FORECAST: Cool & quiet over the next few days

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Savannah Tennyson
Below average temperatures dominates the area for a few days with low humidity getting another taste of fall!

News

Happy National Dog Day! KCTV has a live blog of area dogs celebrating their special day.

Live Bl(d)og: Happy National Dog Day!

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By KCTV5 Staff
Happy National Dog Day! We have a live blog of area dogs celebrating their special day.

Crime

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the TIPS hotline at (816)...

KCPD: Employee shot in armed store robbery on the Plaza

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By KCTV5 Staff
The incident took place in a store on West 47th Street between Wornall Road and Wyandotte Street in the Country Club Plaza.

News

A judge has ruled that Alaska elections officials do not need to put the fifth-place finisher...

Hands-free driving, firearms in schools and more: MO laws taking effect Aug 28

Updated: Aug. 26, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT
|
By Zoë Shriner
August 28 is the first day for several new Missouri laws to be enacted. Read on to see which ones may impact your day to day.