House fire in KC causes 12 people to evacuate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Twelve people, including ten children, self-evacuated a house fire near the area of 35th Street and South Benton Avenue.

At just about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, KCFD responded to a house fire call. Crews determined light smoke was coming from the second floor of the two-story home.

The family was able to get out of the house safely, but the residence had multiple dogs that were still inside when crews arrived.

KCFD was able to locate and remove the pets safely and quickly extinguish the fire.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire. Crews found a small pile debris burning on the second floor.

Red Cross was ordered for the family of twelve.

