FORECAST: Temps stay below average through Thursday

UV Index Forecast
UV Index Forecast(KCTV5)
By Savannah Tennyson
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a nice, mild and cloudy Saturday, the sun will be returning today but temperatures will stay below average. It’s a great day for a bike ride, run, or even walking the pup since the temperatures will be on the cooler side.

Temperatures overnight will decrease to the low 60s, making for a chilly start to Monday. So, parents, you may want to have a light jacket ready for the kiddos tomorrow morning as they head out the door. Temperatures remain steady in the low to mid-80s through Thursday. Then, another ridge and high pressure will work in tandem to bring the hot air back to the air. This time the heat won’t be as extreme as what we had last week, but “feels like” temperatures will increase to the upper 90s.

Right now, there are no signs of rain in the forecast, so get the sprinklers out for the lawns because they will be very useful this next week.

