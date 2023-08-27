Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: Cool start on Monday, temps on a steady climb

A few days we will get to enjoy cooler temperatures with low humidity, but the heat is back on...
A few days we will get to enjoy cooler temperatures with low humidity, but the heat is back on by the end of the week.(kctv)
By Savannah Tennyson
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A few days we will get to enjoy cooler temperatures with low humidity, but the heat is back on by the end of the week. Temperatures will soar back to the 90s but this week the humidity will not be as oppressive as last week. Heading off to the bus stop or work temperatures will be in the upper 50s low 60s making for a cooler morning, so the kiddos may need a jacket in the morning before they peel it off during the afternoon. Throughout the week temperatures will steadily climb before the heat builds in on Friday. Right now, the pattern will be dominated by high pressure and ridging which will keep the forecast very dry.

Caption

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Garth Brooks will hold a press conference at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Garth Brooks to make ‘major announcement’ at Kauffman Stadium
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the TIPS hotline at (816)...
KCPD: Employee shot in armed store robbery on the Plaza
FILE — Several games have had their start times pushed to 8 p.m., and some even to 8:30 p.m.
Football Friday Night: Scores from first weekend in Missouri for 2023 season
A security guard was a hit at Taylor Swift’s show, but something he asked fans to do cost him...
Security guard at Taylor Swift concert fired for asking fans to take selfies
The pedestrian was nearly struck by another car before eventually being hit by a Volkswagon,...
Pedestrian crossing 23rd Street in Independence struck by car, dies from injuries

Latest News

A few days we will get to enjoy cooler temperatures with low humidity, but the heat is back on...
Storm Track 5 Weather Forecast, 8/27
Forecast high temperatures
KCTV5 Weather Forecast 8/27
UV Index Forecast
FORECAST: Temps stay below average through Thursday
Below average temperatures dominates the area for a few days with low humidity getting another...
FORECAST: Cool & quiet over the next few days