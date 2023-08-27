FORECAST: Cool start on Monday, temps on a steady climb

A few days we will get to enjoy cooler temperatures with low humidity, but the heat is back on by the end of the week. Temperatures will soar back to the 90s but this week the humidity will not be as oppressive as last week. Heading off to the bus stop or work temperatures will be in the upper 50s low 60s making for a cooler morning, so the kiddos may need a jacket in the morning before they peel it off during the afternoon. Throughout the week temperatures will steadily climb before the heat builds in on Friday. Right now, the pattern will be dominated by high pressure and ridging which will keep the forecast very dry.

