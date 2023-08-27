Edwardsville firefighter sent to hospital due to heat related illness

EDWARDSVILLE, Kan. (KCTV) - An Edwardsville firefighter was sent to the hospital after responding to a structure fire and suffering heat related illness.

Just after 5 p.m., the Edwardsville Fire Department responded to a structure fire call near the 200 block of Blake Street.

Upon arrival, crews reported heavy smoke and fire coming from a mobile home. Crews were notified that children were inside the home, however, after an aggressive search, no victims were located.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control, with no reported injuries. Neighbors informed the firefighters that the children were able to get out safely.

The was put out within 15 minutes. This was the second structure fire in Edwardsville within a 4-hour period with temperatures nearing 104°F.

Edwardsville Fire Department is now investigating the cause of the fire.

