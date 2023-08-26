Where fantasy football players are drafting Chiefs this year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Throughout the Andy Reid era in Kansas City, the Chiefs have had some of the league’s top offenses. That’s gone to a new level since quarterback Patrick Mahomes took over the starting role in 2018.

Because of the offensive explosiveness for the Chiefs, high-level talent makes some of Kansas City’s best skill position players among the most sought-after in fantasy football drafts each year. With drafts going on across the country, here’s where Chiefs players are going in this year’s drafts:

QB: Patrick Mahomes

ESPN: 14.1

CBS Sports: 9.3

Yahoo!: 14.9

The reigning NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP is a remarkable measure of consistency. Last season, only Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was being drafted ahead of Mahomes. This season, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is being drafted ahead of him, but that’s only on the Yahoo! platform.

With a reliable target like Travis Kelce at his disposal, Mahomes is primed for another great season.

TE: Travis Kelce

ESPN: 5.6

CBS Sports: 7.3

Yahoo!: 7.0

The best tight end in the NFL has vaulted himself into a consensus first-round draft pick status. Kelce has gone for more than 1,000 yards receiving in seven consecutive seasons as he goes into his age 34 season.

RB: Isiah Pacheco

ESPN: 85.4

CBS Sports: 74.6

Yahoo!: 72.5

Last season, Pacheco entered the year as a seventh-round draft pick attempting to supplant Clyde Edwards-Helaire from a starting role. This season, he’s the Chiefs’ starting running back. He took his yellow non-contact jersey off for the first time this offseason this week.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) celebrates after scoring a third quarter touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. Pacheco's average draft position in fantasy football is much higher than it was a year prior. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano) (Steve Luciano | AP)

K: Harrison Butker

ESPN: 113.6

CBS Sports: 121.6

Yahoo!: 93.2

Despite some struggles last season with injury and inconsistency, Butker made some clutch kicks to send the Chiefs to the Super Bowl and help them win it. In fantasy leagues, he averages out to be drafted on various platforms at -- or higher than -- many of the Chiefs wide receivers.

WR: Skyy Moore

ESPN: 117.6

CBS Sports: 118.3

Yahoo!: 126.3

Moore had an underwhelming rookie season after being picked in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He only tallied 250 receiving yards in the regular season, but scored a critical touchdown in Super Bowl LVII and figures to have a larger offensive role following the departure of Juju Smith-Schuster.

RB: Jerick McKinnon

ESPN: 134.7

CBS Sports: 135.7

Yahoo!: 124.5

Jerick McKinnon was one of the league’s most valuable receiving targets among running backs. In point-per-reception leagues, he could be a valuable late-round add. McKinnon secured nine receiving touchdowns in 2022, which was good for a tie for sixth among all pass-catchers in the NFL.

WR: Marquez Valdes-Scantling

ESPN: 168.8

CBS Sports: N/A

Yahoo!: N/A

Valdes-Scantling had crucial touchdown catches in the Chiefs’ two home playoff games in 2023, but wasn’t a consistent enough target of Mahomes to become a reliable fantasy football option. In year two as a Chief, that is unlikely -- although not impossible -- to change.

WR: Rashee Rice

ESPN: 169.7

CBS Sports: N/A

Yahoo!: 132.4

The Chiefs traded up in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft to select the SMU product. He was selected 55th overall after ranking third in receiving yards among all players in college in 2022. Rice has been outstanding in the preseason, going for eight catches and 96 yards in the Chiefs’ game against the Cardinals.

WR: Kadarius Toney

ESPN: 156.1

CBS Sports: 128.2

Yahoo!: 121.2

Toney was injured on the first day of training camp and has struggled to stay on the field during his time in the NFL. As a late-round flier, if he can stay healthy he could be a solid add. In seven regular season games with Kansas City last year, he scored three touchdowns.

