Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Two people injured after race boat flips at Lake of the Ozarks; boat was not involved in the shootout race event

Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
Courtesy: MSHP Troop F(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - Two people were taken to the hospital after their race boat overturned Saturday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F Twitter, the boat crashed in the middle of the Grand Glaize Arm near Public Beach #2.

Authorities say three people were on the boat, and two of them suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

MSHP Water crews worked to flip the boat back right side up. Authorities say the boat was not part of the Shootout Race event being held at Lake of the Ozarks.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A security guard was a hit at Taylor Swift’s show, but something he asked fans to do cost him...
Security guard at Taylor Swift concert fired for asking fans to take selfies
FILE — Garth Brooks will hold a press conference at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Garth Brooks to make ‘major announcement’ at Kauffman Stadium
DUI officers responded to the scene and the driver was transported to a local hospital in...
KCPD: Person driving at ‘high rate of speed’ flips car, crashes on I-35
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the TIPS hotline at (816)...
KCPD: Employee shot in armed store robbery on the Plaza
“Saturation Saturday” is an anti-drinking and driving initiative launched by MADD in Missouri...
Independence PD: ‘Saturation Saturday Campaign’ results in 5 DWI arrests

Latest News

Alize Walker-Van Gieson was reported missing, not seen since she left her residence on Aug. 26.
Kansas City teen in need of medical attention reported missing
UrbanLab KC and Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas are presenting a plan to repurpose the Country...
Plaza makeover: UrbanLab KC to present pedestrian walkway plan
FILE - What to watch in Missouri: Distracted driving, trans athlete laws go into effect
What to watch in Missouri: Distracted driving, gender-affirming ban laws go into effect
What to watch in Missouri: Distracted driving, trans athlete laws go into effect
What to watch in Missouri: Distracted driving, trans athlete laws go into effect
Plaza makeover: UrbanLab KC to present pedestrian walkway plan