Pedestrian crossing 23rd Street in Independence struck by car, dies from injuries

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said a pedestrian died Friday after being struck by a car.

The Independence Police Department reported that a 2018 Volkswagon Atlas was headed east on 23rd Street at Haden Street when a pedestrian attempted to cross the road.

A release stated that at about 9:30 p.m., the pedestrian was nearly struck by another car “and was forced to take evasive action just before the collision with the Volkswagon.”

Officers reported the pedestrian was taken to the hospital and died there from his injuries.

