Motorcyclist in critical condition following I-70 crash

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash on I-70 Highway Friday night.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said an investigation revealed that a black Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling eastbound on I-70 at 5:22 p.m. when the driver failed to negotiate the Jackson Curve.

The motorcycle went off the roadway onto the right shoulder and struck the concrete barrier wall, which ejected the motorcyclist from the bike.

KCPD said the motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The crash is under investigation.

KCPD said two lanes of eastbound I-70 were completely closed to traffic for approximately two hours. The highway is now open.

