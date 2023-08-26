Aging & Style
Man pleads guilty in fatal Leavenworth County crash involving UTV

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A 59-year-old man pled guilty Friday for his role in a crash that killed his wife.

The man, Gregory A. Zule, of Easton, Kansas, was under the influence of alcohol on July 15, 2023, when he crashed an ATV he was driving in rural Leavenworth County. According to court documents, Zule told deputies he swerved to miss a deer leading to the rollover of his UTV.

The crash killed his wife.

Zule pled guilty Friday to one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of driving under the influence.

“This is an absolute tragedy,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said. “Whether driving a UTV, a pickup truck, or a golf cart, DUI crashes can happen.”

Zule is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 6, 2023.

