Leavenworth woman caught in country music scam

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A woman was scammed out of $94,000 as her scammers posed as country star Neal McCoy.

Todd Thompson said it’s the biggest celebrity scam he’s ever seen. “Everything got wiped away by these people that were using her to take money,” Thompson said.

Thompson said, unfortunately, criminal charges can’t be filed against the scammers.

“All the conversations were done online, and we don’t always know who is on the other side of the computer,” Thompson said. “They tried to chase down those people, but it went to countries in Nigeria and Turkey, and at that point, it’s almost impossible for us to find out who’s on the other side of that computer taking this money.”

Thompson said this all started when the woman met someone on a dating site back in August of 2021. They talked back and forth for months, and then, she said, they posed as the country singer Neal McCoy from Texas.

“At first, she’s hesitant, but as things progressed, she buys in that it’s McCoy, and he starts to explain that he’s having legal troubles,” Thompson said.

Over the course of several months, the woman sent the person posing as McCoy over $94,000 and even sold her antique car. The scammers also got her to send cryptocurrency, cell phones, passwords, and gift card account numbers.

“She even went down to Texas and tried to pursue him,” Thompson said. KCTV’s sister station, KLTV, sat down with the real McCoy, who said the whole situation was “creepy.”

“We tried to tell her, ‘Ma’am, I think you’ve been scammed,’ McCoy said. “And she is so convinced that she said, ‘No, no, I have not been scammed.’ Almost like, ‘No, I wouldn’t ever fall for that. It’s you that I’m talking to that has told me to go here or convinced me to give them money; it’s you.’ So now I’m at fault, and I promise you...it ain’t me.”

According to KLTV, McCoy’s road manager spoke with the woman, who left his property without incident.

“From there, I think the scam started unraveling to her, and I think it was something hard for her to process because she had given so much,” Thompson said. Thompson said the woman eventually filed a police report, and local law enforcement and the FBI opened the investigation.

“This is an unfortunate situation, which saw an innocent woman being unknowingly taken advantage of,” Thompson said. “We’d love to pursue charges, but these internet scams are rarely solvable. And some of the hardest to prove because they could be anywhere in the world.”

Thompson said this could happen to anyone; you should never give out your information to people over the internet or people whom you don’t know. Never send money to someone, including gift cards. If you absolutely have to meet, do so in a public place with a group of people you know. If you think you’ve been scammed, contact police.

