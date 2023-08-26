Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KCKPD investigating shooting outside business

(KWTX)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A shooting outside a business in Kansas City, Kansas, left one person dead Friday night.

Police said just after 7:30 p.m. Friday they were called regarding a shooting in the 5500 block of Leavenworth Road.

The victim was an adult male and police said he was struck multiple times by gunfire.

The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle. KCKPD said the victim was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police said the incident remains under investigation by the KCKPD Major Case Unit. Anyone with information on it is asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Mahomes posed for a photo with many St. Pius X students after shooting a promo with them.
St. Pius X High School students reflect on shooting Oakley promo with Patrick Mahomes
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Campbell's Chunky released a behind-the-scenes picture of a commercial shoot. Kansas City...
Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce battles sibling rivalry in new TV ad
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, holds the Super Bowl trophy as he...
‘You can’t make this stuff up’: Chiefs stars featured in 2023 NFL ad campaign

Latest News

FILE — Several games have had their start times pushed to 8 p.m., and some even to 8:30 p.m.
Football Friday Night: Scores from first weekend in Missouri for 2023 season
The pedestrian was nearly struck by another car before eventually being hit by a Volkswagon,...
Pedestrian crossing 23rd Street in Independence struck by car, dies from injuries
FILE — KSHSAA reported that it had 42 more people sign up between Friday and Monday to referee...
KSHSAA adds referees in final push for fall sports officials
Fans at the Smithville-Raytown high school football game Friday night discussed how they dealt...
Fans beat the heat on opening night of Missouri high school football