KCKPD investigating shooting outside business

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A shooting outside a business in Kansas City, Kansas, left one person dead Friday night.

Police said just after 7:30 p.m. Friday they were called regarding a shooting in the 5500 block of Leavenworth Road.

The victim was an adult male and police said he was struck multiple times by gunfire.

The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle. KCKPD said the victim was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police said the incident remains under investigation by the KCKPD Major Case Unit. Anyone with information on it is asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.