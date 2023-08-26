Aging & Style
KCKPD investigating shooting outside business, victim identified

(KWTX)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A shooting outside a business in Kansas City, Kansas, left one person dead Friday night.

Police said just after 7:30 p.m. Friday they were called regarding a shooting in the 5500 block of Leavenworth Road.

The victim was an adult male, now identified as 38-year-old Rodney Gray. Police said he was struck multiple times by gunfire.

The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle. KCKPD said Gray was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police said the incident remains under investigation by the KCKPD Major Case Unit. Anyone with information on it is asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

