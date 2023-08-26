KCKPD: Employee shot in armed store robbery on the Plaza

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCKPD is on the lookout for a suspect involved in a Friday evening shooting at the Country Club Plaza.

The incident took place in a store on West 47th Street between Wornall Road and Wyandotte Street.

According to KCKPD, the suspect entered the store shortly after 7:30 p.m. The suspect stole several items before shooting an employee in a lower extremity and fleeing.

The employee, an adult male, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers searched the area for the suspect but were unsuccessful.

There is no further information about the suspect at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-8477.

