KCFD investigates carport fire that left multiple vehicles damaged

A fire truck can be seen in the photo.
A fire truck can be seen in the photo.((Source: Gray News))
By Melonne McBride
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCFD is investigating the cause of a structure/carport fire in the 4400 block of Jefferson Street.

At 6 p.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire call. Once responders were on the scene, they determined the structure fire had extended into an apartment carport.

Firefighters found multiple vehicles on fire.

KCFD was able to get the fire under control. No injuries were reported.

KCFD says that crews are still on the scene performing overhaul operations and checking for extension.

