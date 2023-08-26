FORECAST: Cooler temperatures over the next few days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The heat dome has finally burst, and temperatures will be about 25 degrees cooler this weekend compared to Friday!

There is a low pressure spinning just to the north which will influence the weather throughout today. Scattered showers and storms are expected through the morning and early afternoon hours. The cloud cover looks to hang out for the day which will keep the temperatures cooler, only topping out in the upper 70s for most! If you are heading to Arrowhead, you might want to bring rain gear in case one of the storms pops up over the stadium. Overnight temperatures will be cooling to the mid-60s.

Sunday, temperatures remain below average in the low 80s with the sun dominating the skies. Over the next few days, temperatures will slowly increase back near average and might even reach into the 90s, but that heat will be nowhere near as extreme as this past week. Another ridge and high pressure will build which will keep rain out of the forecast after today.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.