FORECAST: Cool & quiet over the next few days

Below average temperatures dominates the area for a few days with low humidity getting another taste of fall! The low pressure and cold front are moving out of the area, and it will bring showers with it. Behind the front cooler air filters in with lower humidity levels. This pattern will last for a few days before the heat creeps back into the forecast. Temperatures will be about average Sunday morning in the mid 60 with sunny skies. There could be a sprinkle early in the morning, but most areas stay dry. By Monday morning as you head off to school and work, you may need a light jacket, the temperatures will be in the low 60s! Temperatures will be below average again tomorrow through Thursday before the 90s are back. The pattern looks very dry for the next 10 days so get the sprinklers out for the lawns.

