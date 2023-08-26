Football Friday Night: Scores from first weekend in Missouri for 2023 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Temperatures in the triple digits aren’t stopping Missouri high schools from kicking off their high school football seasons.

However, several games had their start times pushed to 8 p.m., and some even to 8:30 p.m.

Below are the games in our area KCTV5 will be monitoring with live updates and coverage:

2Q: Belton 28, Excelsior Springs 14

HALF: Lee’s Summit 30, Blue Springs South 20

FINAL: Cameron 20, Lincoln College Prep 0

3Q: Park Hill 45, Columbia Battle 6

2Q: North Kansas City 7, Columbia Hickman 0

3Q: Fort Osage 28, Grain Valley 20

FINAL: Grandview 35, William Chrisman 0

2Q: Lafayette County 7, Penney 0

2Q: Oak Grove 7, Lawson 0

4Q: Liberty 10, Lee’s Summit West 3

HALF: Lee’s Summit North 14, Liberty North 10

2Q: Oak Park 41, Winnetonka 7

4Q: Park Hill South 10, Columbia Rock Bridge 10

4Q: Platte County 21, Kearney 10

FINAL: Rockhurst 31, Raymore-Peculiar 0

2Q: Truman 13, Raytown South 6

FINAL: Smithville 37, Raytown 0

2Q: Southern Boone 28, Odessa 14

FINAL: St. Joseph Central 38, Ruskin 7

2Q: St. Joseph Lafayette 7, Center 6

2Q: St. Michael 14, Summit Christian Academy 0

FINAL: St. Pius X 53, Pembroke Hill 6

HALF: Blue Springs 20, Staley 14

