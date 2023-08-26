Football Friday Night: Scores from first weekend in Missouri for 2023 season

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Temperatures in the triple digits aren’t stopping Missouri high schools from kicking off their high school football seasons.

However, several games had their start times pushed to 8 p.m., and some even to 8:30 p.m.

Below are the games in our area KCTV5 will be monitoring with live updates and coverage:

  • 2Q: Belton 28, Excelsior Springs 14
  • HALF: Lee’s Summit 30, Blue Springs South 20
  • FINAL: Cameron 20, Lincoln College Prep 0
  • 3Q: Park Hill 45, Columbia Battle 6
  • 2Q: North Kansas City 7, Columbia Hickman 0
  • 3Q: Fort Osage 28, Grain Valley 20
  • FINAL: Grandview 35, William Chrisman 0
  • 2Q: Lafayette County 7, Penney 0
  • 2Q: Oak Grove 7, Lawson 0
  • 4Q: Liberty 10, Lee’s Summit West 3
  • HALF: Lee’s Summit North 14, Liberty North 10
  • 2Q: Oak Park 41, Winnetonka 7
  • 4Q: Park Hill South 10, Columbia Rock Bridge 10
  • 4Q: Platte County 21, Kearney 10
  • FINAL: Rockhurst 31, Raymore-Peculiar 0
  • 2Q: Truman 13, Raytown South 6
  • FINAL: Smithville 37, Raytown 0
  • 2Q: Southern Boone 28, Odessa 14
  • FINAL: St. Joseph Central 38, Ruskin 7
  • 2Q: St. Joseph Lafayette 7, Center 6
  • 2Q: St. Michael 14, Summit Christian Academy 0
  • FINAL: St. Pius X 53, Pembroke Hill 6
  • HALF: Blue Springs 20, Staley 14
ALSO READ: Former Olathe North standout traded by Cardinals in preseason deal

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KSHAA adds referees in final push for fall sports officials

Updated: moments ago
|

News

Motorcyclist in critical condition following I-70 crash

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Gabe Swartz
A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash on I-70 Highway Friday night.

News

FILE — KSHSAA reported that it had 42 more people sign up between Friday and Monday to referee...

KSHAA adds referees in final push for fall sports officials

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Betsy Webster
KSHSAA reported that it had 42 more people sign up between Friday and Monday to referee high school sports.

News

Man pleads guilty in fatal Leavenworth County crash involving UTV

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gabe Swartz
A 59-year-old man pled guilty Friday for his role in a crash that killed his wife.

Latest News

News

According to the National Weather Service Kansas City Twitter page, Kansas City endured a...

NWS Kansas City tweets out record high heat since the year 2000

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCTV5 Staff
According to the National Weather Service Kansas City twitter page, Kansas City endured a second, consecutive triple number degree at 102.

News

A woman was scammed out of $94,000 as her scammers posed as country star Neal McCoy

Leavenworth woman caught in country music scam

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grace Smith
A woman was scammed out of $94,000 as her scammers posed as country star Neal McCoy

News

A woman was scammed out of $94,000 as her scammers posed as country star Neal McCoy

Leavenworth woman caught in country music scam

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
A woman was scammed out of $94,000 as her scammers posed as country star Neal McCoy.

News

Chadbourn man killed in SC motorcycle accident

Scooter driver in critical condition after crash on 9 Highway

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gabe Swartz
A scooter driver is in critical condition after a crash on southbound 9 Highway.

News

Fairway police Ofc. Jonah Oswald died from injuries he sustained in the line of duty,...

City of Fairway announces new effort to raise money for family of Ofc. Jonah Oswald

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KCTV5 Staff
T-shirts are being sold to help financially support the family of fallen Fairway Ofc. Jonah Oswald.

News

Distracted drivers will now face legal penalties when using their phones while driving

Starting Monday, Mo drivers must put phones down or risk being pulled over

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alex Love
Starting Monday, a new law bans driving with a phone in your hand. If seen driving & texting, surfing the web or even holding a device, you could be pulled over.