Football Friday Night: Scores from first weekend in Missouri for 2023 season
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Temperatures in the triple digits aren’t stopping Missouri high schools from kicking off their high school football seasons.
However, several games had their start times pushed to 8 p.m., and some even to 8:30 p.m.
Below are the games in our area KCTV5 will be monitoring with live updates and coverage:
- 2Q: Belton 28, Excelsior Springs 14
- HALF: Lee’s Summit 30, Blue Springs South 20
- FINAL: Cameron 20, Lincoln College Prep 0
- 3Q: Park Hill 45, Columbia Battle 6
- 2Q: North Kansas City 7, Columbia Hickman 0
- 3Q: Fort Osage 28, Grain Valley 20
- FINAL: Grandview 35, William Chrisman 0
- 2Q: Lafayette County 7, Penney 0
- 2Q: Oak Grove 7, Lawson 0
- 4Q: Liberty 10, Lee’s Summit West 3
- HALF: Lee’s Summit North 14, Liberty North 10
- 2Q: Oak Park 41, Winnetonka 7
- 4Q: Park Hill South 10, Columbia Rock Bridge 10
- 4Q: Platte County 21, Kearney 10
- FINAL: Rockhurst 31, Raymore-Peculiar 0
- 2Q: Truman 13, Raytown South 6
- FINAL: Smithville 37, Raytown 0
- 2Q: Southern Boone 28, Odessa 14
- FINAL: St. Joseph Central 38, Ruskin 7
- 2Q: St. Joseph Lafayette 7, Center 6
- 2Q: St. Michael 14, Summit Christian Academy 0
- FINAL: St. Pius X 53, Pembroke Hill 6
- HALF: Blue Springs 20, Staley 14
