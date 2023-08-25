Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

‘You can’t make this stuff up’: Chiefs stars featured in 2023 NFL ad campaign

FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, holds the Super Bowl trophy as he...
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, holds the Super Bowl trophy as he and tight end Travis Kelce walk on the stage at the 2023 NFL Draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The two appeared in a new ad campaign from the NFL ahead of the 2023 season. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)(Steve Luciano | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are no stranger to the big screen. And once again, the two Chiefs stars are making an appearance in a major ad campaign.

On Thursday, the NFL debuted its 2023 ad campaign featuring the Chiefs’ star quarterback and tight end.

The league’s ad campaign, titled “You Can’t Make This Stuff Up,” features numerous NFL stars, comedian Keegan-Michael Key and Kelce’s mother, Donna. Each of the ads jokes about those claiming the NFL is scripted, featuring Mahomes and Kelce in a pair of minute-long spoofs.

The first of the two ads, titled “The Table Read” features Key as a Hollywood director.

“Alright everyone, last season was a smash. Ratings gold, but this year’s script has to top it,” Key says as he sits down at the table. “So welcome to the table read of the 104th season of the NFL.”

One of the writers suggests writing the Mahomes character out of this season, something numerous players in attendance -- including Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase -- are in support of.

“Guys! Not cool,” Mahomes chimes in via video conference. “Who said that?”

After Key tells Mahomes he’s an actor and needs to act like one, the Chiefs star remarks “boring.”

In the second ad, Travis and his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, appear alongside their mother Donna, who suggests a romantic encounter between her and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is written into the script.

“That’s a good-lookin’ guy right there, Mom,” Travis chimes in, also via video conference.

Soon, the two-time champs will put the table read to the test.

Mahomes, Kelce and the Chiefs begin playing their roles in their second title defense on Sept. 7. On that night, the Chiefs host the Detroit Lions to open the 104th season of the NFL.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zackary Young was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after he was...
Docs: Suspect charged with first-degree murder after deliberately hitting Liberty woman
High school football is back in action in the Mid-South
Kansas City heatwave impacts Friday night high school football games
A new proposal for a stadium in downtown Kansas City to host the Royals.
WATCH: Royals unveil renderings for new stadium, ballpark district locations
Chiefs Kingdom includes team’s official vacation destination
FILE: An investigation into discrimination at the KCFD is ongoing.
Allegations of racial discrimination at KCFD under investigation by U.S. Department of Justice

Latest News

FILE: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a pass for a touchdown against...
Former Olathe North standout traded by Cardinals in preseason deal
Kansas is among the suitors set to get an official visit from Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 player in...
Report: No. 1 recruit planning to visit Kansas in first wave of visits
FILE: Kansas players dance during Late Night in the Phog, the school's annual NCAA college...
KU announces Flo Rida will perform at 39th edition of Late Night in the Phog
Patrick Mahomes posed for a photo with many St. Pius X students after shooting a promo with them.
St. Pius X High School students reflect on shooting Oakley promo with Patrick Mahomes