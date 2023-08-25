Starting Monday, Mo drivers must put phones down or risk being pulled over

By Alex Love
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Starting Monday, driving with a phone in your hand could get you pulled over.

A new law bans talking - texting - surfing the web and even holding a device while you’re driving. This is already the law in most states and now Missouri is cracking down.

One of the biggest advocates for this law is Stephanie Bening, who’s husband was killed by a woman who admitted to looking at her phone while driving and struck him on I-49. 

“I think honestly it’s time we do something,” Bening said. “You look around anywhere you drive people are always on their cell phones. Honestly my big thing is if it can save one family from walking through what my kids and I went through it will be worth it.”  

Before this new law, Missouri was one of two states that didn’t have any serious penalties for causing CRASHES while on the phone. Police will first issue warnings for drivers caught using any devices, but by 2025 first time offenders can be fined $150 or more for repeat offenses. 

The other thing I like is the back end of things so when someone does kill someone there are charges they can be charged with that wasn’t there before. Because of the new C&I [Careless and Imprudent driving charges].

Stephanie Bening, widow of husband who was killed by distracted driver

“You would have to do something else to get a violation for this as well,” Attorney Jordan Watson of KC Defense Counsel explained. “So essentially that you were observed being on your phone but also maybe you had another violation occur like speeding or improper registration.”  

Within this Siddens Bening Hands Free Law, officers do not have authority to confiscate or search any electronic devices during a stop unless it resulted in someone dying or seriously injured. 

“If we’re in a situation where if you say you weren’t on your phone and the officer says you were,” Attorney Watson added. “Unless a fatality or injury occurs, you can’t settle it on the scene. Unless you voluntarily gave them your phone and said there’s nothing going on here. 

As for Stephanie Bening and her family, through their faith they’ve forgiven the woman at fault in her husbands death and just want this new law that bares his name to save other families and drivers from the pain they’ve gone through.

