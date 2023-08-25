Sophie Shares Kid-Approved Healthy Afterschool Snacks
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jr Chef and baker, Sophie joins Shane and Jillian in the kitchen to share three examples of healthy after school snacks. Sophie shares the minimal ingredients required to make Oatmeal Balls, Yogurt bark and Fruit Kabobs. Full ingredients lists and recipes can be found along with other healthy recipes Sophie loves on her website, receipemeetscurls.com
