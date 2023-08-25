Second Grandview man sentenced in $4.1m meth conspiracy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Grandview man was sentenced to more than four decades in prison Friday for his role in a $4.1 million drug-trafficking conspiracy linked to two murders.

A week after 40-year-old Markus Michael A. Patterson was sentenced to more than 46 years in federal prison, 43-year-old Gerald Lee Ginnings was sentenced to more than 43 years in prison without parole.

Ginnings had pled guilty in October 2022 after admitting that between Jan. 1, 2018 and Oct. 1, 2018 he participated with others in conspiracies to distribute methamphetamine and launder drug proceeds. He also pled guilty to possessing a firearm in relation to a drug-trafficking crime, and to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On Friday, he was ordered by the court to pay a money judgment of $86,750, representing the proceeds he received from the conspiracy.

The Department of Justice said the drug-trafficking organization with which Ginnings was associated was responsible for two murders in 2018. According to court documents, Ginnings was involved in burning the car of James Hampton, a man who was beaten, kidnapped and transported from St. Louis, Missouri, to Kansas City. Ginnings allegedly helped burn Hampton’s car in exchange for being forgiven of a $5,000 drug debt.

Ginnings was also involved in transporting Brittanie Broyles, a woman who was with Hampton when he was seized and who witnessed his beating and kidnapping, according to court documents. Documents said Broyles was shot in the head twice and died while Ginnings was involved in transporting her around Kansas City.

Ginnings is among 32 co-defendants who have pleaded guilty in the case.

