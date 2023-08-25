Aging & Style
Scooter driver in critical condition after crash on 9 Highway

Chadbourn man killed in SC motorcycle accident
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A scooter driver is in critical condition after a crash on southbound 9 Highway.

The crash happened Friday just before 3 p.m. KCPD said an investigation revealed that a green and white Taizhou Heritage 150 scooter was traveling southbound on 9 Highway at a high rate of speed. Just north of Admiral Boulevard the scooter driver changed lanes and struck the passenger side of a black Ford Fusion and then rear-ended a red Jeep Cherokee.

The person riding the scooter was not wearing a helmet and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Both the driver of the Ford and Jeep were not injured.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

