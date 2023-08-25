School board fires Polo, Missouri, principal amid investigation
POLO, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation into accusations surrounding a former Missouri high school principal is underway after the school district ends his employment.
The Polo, Missouri, Board of Education voted Thursday evening to fire Jonathan Pickrell from all positions he held within the Polo R-VII School District. Until Thursday, Pickrell was the principal at Polo High School. He also served as a coach in the district.
Citing personnel issues, the Polo School District will not release any information about why the board decided to terminate Pickrell’s employment, but did post a statement online.
The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office confirms it is investigating claims made against Pickrell. Deputies have not released the nature of the claims or who may be involved.
ALSO READ: One dead in officer-involved shooting outside Gladstone apartment complex
The district asks anyone with concerns about Pickrell, or who has information about any illegal activity, to contact the school district.
The Polo R-VII School District says it is providing additional mental health services to students and staff who feel like they need support during the investigation and transition at the high school.
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.