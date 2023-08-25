School board fires Polo, Missouri, principal amid investigation

POLO, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation into accusations surrounding a former Missouri high school principal is underway after the school district ends his employment.

The Polo, Missouri, Board of Education voted Thursday evening to fire Jonathan Pickrell from all positions he held within the Polo R-VII School District. Until Thursday, Pickrell was the principal at Polo High School. He also served as a coach in the district.

Citing personnel issues, the Polo School District will not release any information about why the board decided to terminate Pickrell’s employment, but did post a statement online.

Please know that the District takes all allegations relating to the safety and welfare of District staff, students, and patrons seriously. When allegations arise that may constitute violations of Board Policy or the law, the District works closely with its legal counsel and any necessary outside agency to ensure those allegations are fully investigated and addressed in accordance with legally required procedures.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office confirms it is investigating claims made against Pickrell. Deputies have not released the nature of the claims or who may be involved.

The district asks anyone with concerns about Pickrell, or who has information about any illegal activity, to contact the school district.

We appreciate the support of District patrons as we worked through this matter and look forward to focusing on ensuring the 2023-2024 school year is safe and successful.

The Polo R-VII School District says it is providing additional mental health services to students and staff who feel like they need support during the investigation and transition at the high school.

