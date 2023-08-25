Aging & Style
Missouri Highway Patrol locates suspect in officer-involved shooting

Missouri police are looking for a suspect after they say he shot an officer.
Missouri police are looking for a suspect after they say he shot an officer.(Missouri State Highway Patrol)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol cancelled their blue alert after they located the man who allegedly shot a police officer Thursday night.

According to the original alert, officers were approaching a residence in Troy, Missouri, when 54-year-old Thomas Varvera Jr. shot at and struck one officer.

MSHP asks anyone who has information about the incident to call 911 or notify their local law enforcement.

At this time, there is no further information on the officer’s condition. The alert states the officer was killed or seriously wounded.

The alert was cancelled around 9:40 p.m. when Varvera was located.

This is a developing news story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

🚨 BLUE ALERT 🚨 TROY, MO Suspect: THOMAS VARVERA, 54 YEARS, WHITE MALE, 5'8, 210LB, ON FOOT

Posted by Missouri State Highway Patrol on Thursday, August 24, 2023

