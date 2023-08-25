Missouri Highway Patrol locates suspect in officer-involved shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol cancelled their blue alert after they located the man who allegedly shot a police officer Thursday night.

According to the original alert, officers were approaching a residence in Troy, Missouri, when 54-year-old Thomas Varvera Jr. shot at and struck one officer.

MSHP asks anyone who has information about the incident to call 911 or notify their local law enforcement.

At this time, there is no further information on the officer’s condition. The alert states the officer was killed or seriously wounded.

The alert was cancelled around 9:40 p.m. when Varvera was located.

This is a developing news story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

BLUE ALERT 2023-12 CANCELLED: SUSPECT WAS LOCATED pic.twitter.com/LlMhlo9HB9 — Missouri State Highway Patrol Alerts (@MSHPAlerts) August 25, 2023

🚨 BLUE ALERT 🚨 TROY, MO Suspect: THOMAS VARVERA, 54 YEARS, WHITE MALE, 5'8, 210LB, ON FOOT Posted by Missouri State Highway Patrol on Thursday, August 24, 2023

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.